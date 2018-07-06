Idris Elba, Hollywood superstar, will star in a spinoff of Fast & Furious, says a report by US website Variety.

According to the website, Elba will feature as a villain in the spinoff titled ‘Hobbs and Shaw’.

Fast & Furious regulars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham will also star in the flick.

David Leitch, who directed ‘Deadpool 2’, will helm the project while Chris Morgan is responsible for the scripting.

The production of the movie is set to begin before the end of 2018 and it will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

According to Variety, “the film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up. Sources say Elba’s character is the antagonist the duo will go up against”.

In 2017, the British actor starred in a number of movies, including ‘The Dark Tower’, ‘Molly’s Game’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and ‘The Mountain Between Us’.