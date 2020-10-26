



In a deal understood to be in the reigon of $10m, Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Concrete Cowboy, the father-son drama starring Idris Elba that premiered at Toronto in September.

The streamer will launch the feature on its platform in 2021.

Caleb McLaughlin also stars in story of a troubled teen who is sent by his mother to spend time with his estranged father, who belongs to a vibrant urban black cowboy community in contemporary north Philadelphia.

Ricky Staub directed Concrete Cowboy and adapted the screenplay with Dan Walser from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri.





The cast includes Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

Producers on the Lee Daniels Entertainment, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Green Door Pictures, Waxylu Films, and Neighborhood Film Co production are Daniels, Tooley, Elba, Jeff G. Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, and Walser.

Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, Gregoire Gensollen, Lorraine Burgess, Neri, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones, Staci Hagenbaugh, Alistair Burlingham, and Gary Raskin served as executive producers.

Tucker Tooley Entertainment financed the film.