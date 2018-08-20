Nollywood actress, Idemudia Etinosa, has called on budding youths to take advantage of the potential that the movie industry has to offer in terms of job creation by becoming dedicated thespians.

Etinosa, who starred in a movie to be released later in the month titled `The Washerman’, said in Lagos that the industry was evolving better daily.

“Movies business is hot cake right now. Nollywood has evolved with immense opportunities and is becoming the biggest employer of labour; which is impressive.

“There is no better time to invest in the Nigerian film industry than now.

“In the next few years, Nollywood will have expanded beyond most people’s forecasts and it is those who are bold enough to take the punt that will be smiling all the way to the bank.

“Thankfully, digital technology and the aforementioned cinema-culture boom have enabled the industry to survive,’’ she said.

She added, “In spite of budgets constraints, the quality of film production has improved from its rudimentary home-video-style beginnings.

“The scripting is getting better and the actors are becoming more professional every day,’’ she said.

Etinosa also talked about the soon-to-be-released `The Washerman` movie in which she was one of the characters.

“The Washerman movie is a romantic comedy about the search for true loves in this our society that is filled with so much selfishness and deceit.

“A well-thought-out movie that is putting our daily struggles into perspective such that every viewer can see his or her self in the movie’s characters,’’ she said.

The Washerman features such actors as: Ik Ogbonna, Etinosa Idemudia, Frank Donga, Chris Okagbue, Jaywon, Judith Audu, Sani Danja, Bryan Okwara, Mofe Duncan and Shirley Igwe.

It also has guest appearances and music performances by Kizz Daniel, Sani Danja, Sexy Steel, Mc Galaxy, Ric Hassani, Jumabee, Swazzi and Zara Ozay.