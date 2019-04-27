<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has advised that one needs to take the necessary steps to achieve one’s goal in life.

The actress who was one of the popular faces at the recent premiere of the movie, ‘Between’, stated this.

“As you see me so, na so I be,” said Dokubo.

“Take a daring step forward every time. Success is not achieved through wishful thinking.”

This could be seen in her passion for putting up a school for the less privileged. The veteran actress, who is popular for her soft and usually sorrowful roles in movies, is a mother to more than 50 children.

According to the actress, the adopted kids need support and she gives them that by paying their school fees, clothing and feeding.