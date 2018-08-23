Nollywood veteran Genevieve Nnaji’s latest movie, `Lionheart’ is set to premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The annual festival is scheduled to take place from September 6 to September 16.

Nnaji’s first directional movie `Lionheart’ will screen for the first time at the festival on Friday, September 7, 2018.

The movie was written by C.J. Fiery Obasiand screen played by Ishaya Bakoand Emil Garuba.

The movie is executive produced by The Entertainment Network (TEN), which was founded in partnership with Chinny Onwugbenu.

Lionheart, which aside from being Nnaji’s directorial debut, stars an array of award winning veterans in Nollywood and music icons in the country.

Actors in the movie include, Genevieve Nnaji, Chika Okpala, Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Onyeka Onwenu.

Others are: Nkem Owoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

The movie also stars talented Nigerian rapper and singer, Chibuzor Azubuike also known as Phyno and Peter Okoye aka Mr P.

In the movie, Nnaji played Adaeze, a sensible executive in her father’s transport company, `Lionheart Transport’.

Over time, Adaeze proved her keen ability to make a profit and to manage the most hysterical situations.

However, when her father falls ill, both she and her rival were passed over in favour of Adaeze’s unpolished uncle, Godswill.

Determined to fight her way to the top, but not wanting to go against her father’s wishes, Adaeze felt like the proverbial bus had left the station without her.

However, when she and Godswill discovered that Lionheart is running on fumes, the unlikely duo had to come together to save the company and their family name.

Nnaji’s film highlight the everyday sexism that saturates workplaces and captures the delicate balance between honouring one’s family while finding the courage to strike out on one’s own.