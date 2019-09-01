<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

‘Walking with Shadows’, a new movie produced by Nigerian media entrepreneur, Funmi Iyanda, will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

The film will be screened at Curzons Soho and Vue West End, London on October 9 and 10.

The movie is adapted from Jude Dibia’s 2005 book of the same title, which was awarded Sweden’s Natur och Kultur Prize.

It stars Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Wale Ojo, Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Adunni Ade and other actors.

The popular talk show host and TV producer said the project was the first of many movies she was going to be working on.

“This is the first in a slate of films my team and l will be making. My determination is to expand my work from bringing information and knowledge through news and current affairs to one of bringing understanding through art, literature, film, fashion and culture,” she said.

The film is about a man that is caught up with a secret which he buried deeply.

The film tells the story about his journey to self-acceptance

It follows Adrian Ebele Njoko, a married executive whose sexuality is exposed by a disgruntled colleague causing an impact on his family.

“My purpose remains the same, to help make sense of our time here and hopefully make it more fun and kind, however messy it gets.

“Whilst doing so, l hope, as always, to create spaces for a new generation of true stars and talents as well as reposition old ones in their proper light,” Ms Iyanda added.

Ms Iyanda was the creator of one of Nigeria’s most popular talk show, NEW DAWN, for which she won 57 industry awards including the Nigerian Media Merit Award for TV presenting.

The BFI London Film Festival was founded in 1953 and holds in the United Kingdom annually with cooperation from the British Film Institute.