Filmhouse has also announced a partnership with Moet & Chandon to organise a film gala in January 2019.

The aim of the gala is to expose upcoming filmmakers to festivals, distributors, and possible funders.

According to the organisers, the event “will celebrate and honour the works of our game changers and groundbreaking members of our ever-blooming film industry.

“It is set to be a night of arts, glamour and fine dining as it will feature the best of Nollywood and initiatives that have left strong imprints in our society.

“Filmhouse Cinemas recognises that indigenous filmmakers are changing contemporary cinema, producing an astonishing volume of content that continues to change the film game in this country.

“It is thus important and necessary that we have an initiative such as the film gala which gives them the platforms they deserve in order to better tell our stories and create space for us on the global stage.”

The film gala will also showcase the business of film, provide recognition to filmmakers, foster alignment and leadership within the industry, celebrate film business in Nigeria and spotlight less popular filmmakers through short films.

Elizabeth Oputa, manager of champagne brands, Moët Hennessy Nigeria, said the brand has a long-standing affair with cinema.

She said: “Through this innovative partnership with the foremost cinematic platform in the industry, Filmhouse Cinemas, we are indeed privileged to be able to toast to the achievements in Nigeria’s film industry and honor those who have worked hard to build it up to where it is today.

“We expect this to be a fabulous celebration, full of allure and grandiosity with a little magic, of course.”

The film gala will be hosted by actors Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade and Toni Tones.