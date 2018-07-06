Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Janet Olisa, says that country’s motion picture industry is seeking collaboration with Nollywood.

Olisa, with concurrent accreditation to Haiti, Belize and Dominican Republic, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the National Film and Video Censors Board on Thursday in Abuja.

The Envoy, who was received by the Executive Director of the Board, Adedayo Thomas, and his management team, said that the Nigerian story and culture as showcased through Nollywood films were widely accepted by Jamaicans.

She noted that the feat has endeared film stakeholders of that country, and who now want tap from the rich ingenuity abound in Nollywood through collaborations in acting, production and marketing.

She said: “They are already in love with our movies, as I have just showcased `The Wedding Party 1,’ and had several discussions with some of their investors, and they are ready for the marketing of our movies.

“The University of West Indies is now asking for collaboration with Nollywood and the Censors board, and they have given me a draft MoU for possible consideration on how best we can work together.

“They want to teach their people the Nigerian story of Nollywood, because they are proud and willing to know what Nollywood did to get to its present height.

“Besides, Jamaicans want to see more of Nigerian and their actors working together to do movies.”

Olisa said she was at the Censors Board to seek its partnership and support as the key government agency in charge of the motion picture sector in Nigeria.

She added that through the verification, classification and licensing mechanism of the board, piracy and other related issues would be handled for a mutually beneficial business relationship between the two countries.

She said: “As government, all we have to do is to provide the enabling environment for such collaboration to strive.

“I have discovered that culture, tourism and our movie industry most especially, are veritable platforms that can be used to strengthen our bilateral relation with Jamaica.

“Partnering with relevant government agencies and other relevant bodies will be very beneficial in that regard.”

In his remark, Thomas, expressed delight in the High Commissioner’s poise towards showcasing Nollywood, and pledged the board’s support.

He also bestowed on Olisa the title: ‘Cultural Ambassador’ of the board.

He said: “We are glad to name you a Cultural Ambassador for the board, and we look forward to working with you in showcasing our rich and growing film and video industry at the global stage.”