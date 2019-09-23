<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards bent the knee to HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones,” which closed out Sunday night’s ceremony by nabbing the prize for best drama series.

HBO also had the most wins of the night, with 9, to Amazon’s 7 and Netflix’s 4.

However, the Game of Thrones cast took the stage at the 2019 Emmys to bid their epic HBO drama farewell — and received a standing ovation from the star-filled crowd.

The actors from the sprawling ensemble cast — all 10 nominated for Emmys this year — lined up on the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams took turns speaking.

“As much as we wish the show would have gone on forever our time had come,” said Williams, who is up for best-supporting actress in a drama series. “Now we have a chance to thank all of those who watched.”

“It’s amazing how the entire last season was for us,” added Turner, who is nominated in the same category.