<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mavins recording artiste Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, is set to appear in her first acting role in a new Kannywood film titled “Mati A Zazzau”.

In the film, Di’ja stars in a lead role opposite Sadiq Sani Sadiq.

“Mati A Zazzau” is a sequel of the 2014 Kannywood hit comedy film, ‘Mati Da Lado’, a comical film about two brothers, Sadiq and Lado, who went about different villages pretending to be Islamic clerics and scamming people in the process.

“Mati A Zazzau” is a sequel of the first film and continues the story. The producers retained the comic elements and themes from the original version.

It tells the story of a comical and dubious traveller, Mati, who arrives Zaria and is up to no good.





“Mati A Zazzau” was produced by Rahama Sadau and Saddiq Sani Sadiq. The Yaseen Auwal directed film was shot in various locations in Bauchi State. The film’s production began in 2017.

Other acts in the film are Adam Zango, Rika Dawa, Umar Gombe, Alhassan Kwalle, Zahradeen Sani, Garba Mohammad Bado, Hamza Talle and Rahama.

It would be screened at Filmhouse Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, from February 7.

Di’ja is signed to Mavins Records. In 2009, she released her first single “Rock Steady”, which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B Single at the 2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards. Moreover, she won the Best New Artist award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards.