Veteran filmmaker Deborah ‘Debbie’ Odutayo has been appointed as head of jury of the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Organisers of the award M-Net Africa made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement by its West Africa Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

According to Mba-Uzoukwu, Odutayo’s appointment underscores Africa Magic’s commitment to excellence and professionalism.

He said: “Debbie Odutayo is a respected and seasoned television professional who brings extensive experience and renown to the AMVCA judging process.

“Her appointment as Head Judge is in tandem with the AMVCAs being the biggest celebration of film and television talent in Africa.

“Besides being renowned and respected in the African film and TV space, Debbie also boasts experience with the AMVCA judging process, having worked on all previous editions.

“We are thrilled to have her with us as Head Judge, and we ask that our viewers stay tuned as preparations for the show enter the final stages.”

Odutayo is the immediate past president of the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN), the umbrella body for Corporate TV Content Producers in Nigeria.

She is a co-founder of a production company, Royal Roots Communication Network, which birthed Royal Roots Television (R2TV) and Royal Roots FM (R2 92.9FM) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Odutayo has over 30 years experience spanning television production, content creation and administration.

The AMCVA is an annual award that recognises outstanding achievement in television and film. The 2018 edition has been scheduled to hold on September 1.