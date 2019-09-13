<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Moses Babatunde, Executive Director of FilmOne Distribution and Production has said that entertainment contents in commercial films have increased audience in cinemas houses.

Babatunde told newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that commercial films seek to appease audience with all forms of entertainment alongside story, unlike art films.

“The whole idea is to give out our best to complement what the audience wants as part of entertainment in films and that we are doing which is pulling more audience.

“Such entertainment comes as periodic interruption of song or dance in-between films which will also be in line with the story behind the film that is on.

“Entertainment is making commercial films have more advantage over Art films because more people and cinemas are subscribing to it and we are enjoying good patronage.

“Individuals, couples and families wants to be entertained when they have cause to leave their houses, it’s fun for them and it is fundamental that they enjoy value for their money,” he said.

He said that it takes quality time, production and technical input to break even, adding that not all films were meant for cinemas and capable of delivering on the expected profit.

According to him, the production and distribution sector can be lucrative but was a risky venture as films, generally have a life span which depends on the storyline.