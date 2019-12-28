<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, has declared Calabar Carnival open. Ayade said he chose to address the people on the basis of humanity.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2019 Calabar street carnival on Saturday, Ayade said God created man for the beauty of the world, but man has degenerated so much that animals have become more human.

He said where ever man comes that the greatest religion is humanity. He added that the level of abuse of humanity has taken us so low, ” so why all these exploitations”

Ayade said the creation of visa was not provided for in the holy books, so why ” place restrictions on man’s movement?”

He urged that all forms of discrimination in the world should be done away with. “I call on every nations to look into the restrictions through visa, if goods and services can move freely so humans should be granted unfettered movement.

“Humanity should drive whatever we do.”

DG carnival commission, Gab Onah, said today they are playing humanity, which is to identify the DNA we have in our body.