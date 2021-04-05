



Former Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show 2019 “Pepper Dem” season 4, Omashola Oburoh, has debuted in a new Nollywood movie ‘The Amanta Twins’.

The reality show star who shared the cover picture of the movie on his instagram handle urged his fans to anticipate more.

According to Omashola Oburoh, this new movie has also landed him another major role.

“I remember back in the days before we buy Naija movies we go first check who de the cover Mad o.





“Nollywood lovers are you ready for ”THE AMANTA TWINS” with your favorite actor Omashola Oburoh,” he wrote.

Omashola Oburoh is a model and an entrepreneur, who became popular during his participation as a housemate in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

He came to light during his participation in the reality show (Pepper Dem Gang) season 4 held in 2019.

The reality star is a model who is signed up to Boss model, Johannesburg, South Africa and also one of the managers at Sumo night club.