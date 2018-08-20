Nigeria international and Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, has made a debut in his first film role in the soon to be released ‘Inpadisu.’

The movie, now trending on social media, features Iwobi being pursued all over the place, apparently because of choices he made in the movie.

Iwobi also took to his Instagram page @Alexanderiwobi to confirm his role in the film alongside award-winning actress, Somkele Iyamah.

He shared the thriller and wrote: “Shot my Nollywood debut last month. A movie about choices coming soon.”

Following his confirmation, fans took to Instagram to laud the football star’s versatility and expressed their optimism on the quality production of the film.

@Zedoninho wrote, “Always going hard for Naija. Love it.”

@King_Chynee said, “I am anticipating. UNILAG will definitely rush this one.”

@Temilade said, “Let’s go big Alex, let it out!!! We can’t wait.”

@Riyanoray wrote, “So gassed, still my favourite footballer, even if you are acting.”

Iwobi, who was part of the 23-man team for the 2018 World Cup, started as a youth international for England, with whom he won the Victory Shield in 2011.

He went on to play for Nigeria and made his senior debut for the Super Eagles on October 8, 2015.