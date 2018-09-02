The 6th annual AMVCA, which was held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos began with a red carpet at 4 p.m.

The nominees of this year’s edition were earlier announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on June 30, by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

With more than 120 nominations for 27 categories, filmmakers and actors from different African countries including Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria attended the event.

The 6th AMVCA, which featured heavyweights in the movie industry on the continent, saw them battle it out in all 27 categories.

AMVCA is an annual event by Multichoice and Africa Magic, which recognises and honours film and television talents across the African continent.

Winners emerge through votes by members of the public.

Below is the complete list of winners in the different categories:

Best Sound Editor

Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo and Pius Fatoke —WINNER

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni

Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson

Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon

Best Picture Editor

Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake

18 Hours – Mark Maina —WINNER

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare

Hakkune – Asurf Oluseyi

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi —WINNER

Kada River – Godwin Gata

Hidden – Agbo Kelly

Lotanna – McBaror

Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan

Best Cinematography Movies/TV series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru

Idemuza – Dickson Godwin

T-Junction – Lester Millado

The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire

Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward —WINNER

Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi

Best Costume/Designer Movie or TV Series

Tatu – Yolanda Okereke

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Potato Potahto – Christie Brown

Hakkunde – Joan Gbefwi

The Bridge – Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone —WINNER

Best Short Film/Online Video

The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh

Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim

Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde —WINNER

Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola

Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo

Best Documentary

The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi —WINNER

Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta

God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni

Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies

Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili

Best Make Up Artist Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo—WINNER

Ojukokoro – Sandra Oyiana

What Lies Within – Cynthia Ububa

Disguise – Hakeem Effect

Lotanna – Nnenna Emekalam

Best Art Director

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Tunji Afolayan —WINNER

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

M0 – Tom Koroluk

Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo

Bella – Andrew Ahuura

Tatu – Evelle —WINNER

Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore

18 Hours – Jacktone Okore

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili

Super Modo – Sarika Hemi Lhakani —WINNER

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa

Mansoor – Ali Nuhu —WINNER

Umar Sanda – Kamal S Alkali

Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo – Arewa24

Uwar Bari – Hamisu Lamido Iyantama

Rashinsani – Tiana Johnson

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Yoruba

Alakiti – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Adaba – Adebayo Salami

Etiko Onigedu – Femi Adebayo —WINNER

Egun Iran Kinni – Oyindamola Awotidebe

Ogun Sengese – Ibironke Ojo

Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series – Igbo

Bound – Lilian Afegbai —WINNER

Ofuobi – Victor Oyke

Uwa Na Eme Nyughari – Tiana Johnson

Oge Nkem – Tiana Oboyi Johnson

Ego Malaysia – Iyooh James Chidozie

Best TV/Drama/Comedy series

Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe

Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere

Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke —WINNER

Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru —WINNER

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour

Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso

Bella – Math Bish

Best Movie West Africa

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo

Isoken – Jade Osiberu —WINNER

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Best Movie Southern Africa

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah —WINNER

Salute! – Phillipe Talavera

Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe

Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula

Trail Blazer Award

Bisola Aiyeola —WINNER

Industry Merit Award

Tunde Kelani —WINNER

Best Writer Movie/TV Series

Idemuza – Alaoye Omoake

Soul Tie – Kehinde Joseph

Idahosa Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

18 Hours – Njue Kevin

The Torture – Mulindwa Richard

Alter Ego – Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang —WINNER

Hakkunde – Tomi Adesina

Best Supporting Actress

Toyin Abraham – Tatu

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost

Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Lydia Forson – Isoken —WINNER

Emem Inwang – Alter Ego

Best Supporting Actor

Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost

Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost

Falz – New Money —WINNER

Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails

Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law

Wale Ojo – Betrayal

Best Actress in a comedy and TV series

Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie

Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun city

Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage

Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife

Dakore Akande – Isoken

Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss —WINNER

Best Actor in a comedy

Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam

IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie

Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby —WINNER

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Jimmy Olukoya – Guy Man

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Agaba Joan – The Torture

Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box

Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud

Cinderella Sanyu – Bella

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego —WINNER

Lilian Echelon – Black Rose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wale Ojo – Alter Ego

Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence

Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture

Adjetey Anang – Keteke —WINNER

Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Best Director

Moses Inwang – Alter Ego

Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza

Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde

Don Omope – Tatu

Jade Osiberu – Isoken —WINNER

Mulindwa Richard – The Torture

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto

Best Overall Movie

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru —WINNER

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah.