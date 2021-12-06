‘Amina’ hits Netflix’s global top 10 list

Filmmaker Izu Ojukwu’s newly released film, ‘Amina’ has become the first Nigerian film to make the global top ten list on Netflix.

The historical drama based on Queen Amina of Zazzau premiered on the streamer on November 4, 2021,

Director Izu Ojukwu while confirming the feat, shared a video of Netflix Director of Content for Africa, Ben Amadasun making the announcement at a press briefing.

“Netflix confirms that ‘Amina’ has become the first Nigerian film to hit the Top Ten list globally on its platform,” Ojukwu wrote on Instagram.

“This stunning record-setting accomplishment was made possible by the sacrifices of both cast and crew, whom one can never thank enough”.

Starring Lucy Ameh in the lead role alongside Clarion Chukwurah, Ali Nuhu, the feature film follow the coming of age story of the 16th-century warrior queen.

The film which is co-produced by ‘Living In Bondage’ producer, Okey Ogunjiofor also stars Clarion Chukwurah and Ali Nuhu.

The historical drama based on Queen Amina of Zazzau premiered on the streamer on November 4.

The teaser which first debuted in 2017 hints on the plot which takes on Queen Amina’s personal journey through love, failures and triumphs.

The film was sponsored by Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI) and shot in 2015. Post-production was reportedly done in Europe.