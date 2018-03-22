Doris Simeon, a Nollywood actress, says piracy cannot be eradicated in the industry but it can be reduced to a level where movie producers do not go bankrupt.

“The cinema culture is helping to make sure that the rate at which our movies are pirated has reduced,” she told HipTV.

“Sure, it cannot be eradicated but it can be reduced to a certain level where people don’t have to go bankrupt because they are producing movies.”

Most producers have stopped released market copies of their works after it leaves the cinemas to escape piracy.

The actress who was formerly married to Daniel Ademinokan, a movie producer, said not all movies produced should make it to the cinema.

“I think the cinema culture is increasing by the day but I will say something one of my colleagues also said, not all movies are expected to go to the cinema.”

Rita Dominic, another Nollywood actress, had echoed same thoughts weeks ago saying fans deserved better quality from movie producers.

“I have heard you as an actor. I have heard you as a producer. I will do better. I have never been one not to listen to constructive criticism so it is to my advantage to listen again,” Dominic had said in an Instagram post.