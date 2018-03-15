Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, has confirmed that there will be a sequel to the smash hit movie ‘Black Panther’.

As is the tradition in the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU), each major flick gets a trilogy, with the exception of Hulk due to the shared ownership with Universal.

Iron Man, Captain America, Thor have completed their trilogy and the actors in these roles are nearing the end of their contracts.

“We absolutely will do that,” Feige said of a second ‘Black Panther’ film.

“One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a part one and talking and dreaming about what we would do in part two.

“There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first ‘Black Panther.’ We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

‘Black Panther’ is already the biggest box office movie of 2018, having surpassed the $1 billion mark in box office earnings.

The predominantly black cast film has also shattered many box office records, and set new ones.

It opened Friday in China, the world’s second largest movie market, earning an estimated $22.7 million.

The upcoming ‘Avengers Infinity Wars’ will feature ‘Black Panther’ characters; Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri.