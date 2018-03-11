Marvel’s Black Panther is continuing its winning streak at the box office. This weekend, it crossed the $1 billion mark in its worldwide box-office totals, after beating out the four-day totals of Disney’s last big movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Box Office Mojo says the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the first to stay in the top box-office slot for four straight weeks. The film was helped by a solid debut in China this weekend, where it earned $66.5 million in its first three days, according to Variety.

The massive box office haul only adds to the impressive set of records that the film has already shattered: the largest February debut of all time (beating Deadpool), the second largest Marvel debut (after The Avengers), and the highest grossing film by a black director.