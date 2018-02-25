After only two weeks at the box office, Marvel’s superhero flick ‘Black Panther’ has grossed over $700m in worldwide theatres.

With a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is one of the best-reviewed superhero films ever.

The Ryan Coogler-directed movie remained number one in the US for the second straight weekend, during which it earned over $108 million in North American cinemas.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, among others, ‘Black Panther’ is the fourth ever film to cross $100 million in its second weekend.

In terms of earnings, it is the second highest second weekend for a US film. It is expected to cross $400 million in the US by Monday.

At the moment, the movie is already the fifth highest grossing Marvel Studios film, and there’s no telling how high it may surge in the coming days and weeks.

‘Black Panther’ is the first Marvel movie to be directed by an African-American director.

It’s on its way to becoming the third highest grossing superhero movie of all time, behind Avengers: Age of Ultron ($458m) and The Avengers ($623m).

The movie will open in Japan on March 1 and China on March 9.