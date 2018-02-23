The Abuja chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has inaugurated new Executive Members to steer the affairs of the guild for the next two years.

NAN report that the nine-member executive took their oath office on Thursday night at the ‘Inauguration and Fund Raising Night” of the Guild held in Abuja.

The new executives led by Prince Alvin Ahmed as Chairman, was elected on Dec.2, 2017.

Other members of the leadership team include Anithan Audu-Vice Chairman, Josep Nwanze-Secretary General and Patience Eze as the new Public Relation Officer for the Guild.

Also, Etukudoh Godwin, Treasurer; Ifeoama Nwakozo, Financial Secretary and Jackson Oluwafemi, Chief Whip.

In his inaugural speech, the new chairman, Ahmed, on behalf of the excutive pledged their commitmennt to the guild adding that they would consolidate on the successes recorded by their predecessors.

He noted that member’s welfare was to be given uttermost priority to ensure that actors in the Fedeal Capital Territory strive and remain outstanding.

“We are set to hit the ground running as we reposition our noble guild towards ensuring that actors in Abuja take their pride of place.

“Nollywood has other guild as well, we hope to build a better working relationship with them and other relevant stakeholders for the growth of the film industry in the Territory,” he said.

In his remark, the National President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, who handed certificate of office to the new executives, urged them to maintain the good legacies of the immediate past leaders of the guild.

He noted that while many other state chapters of the AGN were being factionalized, the FCT chapter remains united and strong, and thus was a reference point.

“Abuja chapter, under the leadership of Agility Onwurah, has really shown that it is the centre of unity indeed, as it grows stronger, I therefore urged this new executive to maintain the good name.”

In the same vein, Agility Onwurah, the out-going president of the guild in the FCT, urge the new executives to remain steadfast, adding that he was ready to give necessary advice to the new leaders whenever that was required.

NAN report that Nollywood actors, leaders of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN),and other bodies were present at the event.