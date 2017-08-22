Porn site xHamster has offered to pick up Sense8, the LGBTQ-inclusive show Netflix cancelled in June.

In an open letter to series creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski, xHamster’s vice president Alex Hawkins vowed to commit the adult website’s entire production budget to the show.

“xHamster is currently one of the most trafficked websites on the internet,” Hawkins wrote.

“We have the eyeballs, and the revenue. Unlike Netflix, you wouldn’t be competing for part of our production budget – it would be yours,” he added.

“We know we’re an unlikely home, but five years ago people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series. We think that our time, like yours, has come.”

Sense8 is a Netflix original sci-fi show from the Matrix creators, which focuses on eight multicultural strangers who are mentally and emotionally linked, breaking traditional concepts like gender and sexuality.

The Wachowskis themselves were once brothers, but have undergone gender transitions, changing their names from Laurence and Andy to Lana and Lilly.

In his letter, Hawkins spoke of the show’s LGBTQ inclusivity and how it fits with the business model xHamster adopted.

“xHamster has a long history fighting for the rights of sexual speech, and non-normative sexuality,” he said.

“In addition to allowing billions of users to connect with individual articulations of gender and sexuality, we continue to use our audience to speak up against repressive anti-LGBTQ laws in the US and abroad, and for sex ed in public schools, Planned Parenthood and the right of sex workers.”

Sense8 was cancelled by Netflix in June, and the streaming giant promised a two-hour-long final episode to please fans who rallied against the show’s untimely demise.

xHamster is one of the biggest adult websites in the world, with more than 10 million subscribers and a reality series produced in-house.