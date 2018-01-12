Foremost Yoruba actor Abdurasak Adewale Sokoti has commended Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello for her selection as a member of the cast in Hollywood movie ‘Avengers’

Sokoti, a former deputy governor, Lagos state chapter of Association of National Theater Arts Practitioners (ANTP), in a statement on Thursday stated that Funke Akindele’s unprecedented feat in the industry will take Nollywood globally.

He said, ”Again this latest milestone, in my view will serve as a concrete visual representation of Nigeria’s greatness and a positive outcome of hard work by one of us in Nollyhood that Nigerian film makers have similar qualities if not better qualities than their peers in the Western world, despite the country’s prevailing challenges.

”Funke Akindele has proved another point to the world, not just to Nigerians that she is a thorough bred, who can demonstrate competence and capacity in the movie business at the global scene. I am indeed proud of her previous and current achievements. Her efforts to unlock all barriers undermining Nigeria’s journey to destination at the global front must be celebrated and largely applauded. I am sure Nigerians can’t wait to see our Funke on the big screen when the movie premieres in May, 2018.”

Recall that Funke Akindele, on Thursday was published on popular movie review website, IMDB, as a member of Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, the spiritual leader of Wakanda.

The actress will star alongside international movie stars – Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity Wars.