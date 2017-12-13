- Advertisement -

Princes William and Harry have a cameo appearance as Stormtroopers in the latest “Star Wars” film, it was revealed late Tuesday, as they attended the European premiere in London.

Due to their costumes, however, the princes cannot be recognized in “The Last Jedi,” the much anticipated eighth film in the saga.

The pair appeared without their partners, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, Harry’s new fiancee, as they were driven up the red carpet and greeted by the character BB-8 and presented with Stormtrooper helmets as a memento.

- Advertisement -

They then met the film’s director Rian Johnson and cast members including Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.

One prominent cast member missing, however, was Carrie Fisher, who died last year after collapsing on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had finished all her scenes as Princess Leia before her death.

The two-and-a-half hour movie picks up where “The Force Awakens” (2015) left off, centring on the greying Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, and Rey, played by Ridley, with reviews so far largely positive.