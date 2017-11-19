- Advertisement -

The Association of Movie Producers have appealed to state governors to step up the fight against piracy to minimise the damage to the industry.

Ralph Nwadike, its National President, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi, Venue State that efforts by the Federal Governments would have more impact if states initiated laws to tackle pirates.

Nwadike regretted the losses AMP members had incurred owing to the activities of pirates, saying the damage had become “unbearable”.

The official described pirates as “gangsters” that were “stealing intellectual works with impunity”, saying their activities had driven some producers out of business while others had passed away.

He appealed to the Federal Government to invest into the creative industry to reinvigorate the economy, stating that the capital injected into the creative industry would bring double returns.

Nwadike appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allocate part of the funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the movie industry so as to create jobs for the youths.

He said: “Any investment into the creative economy will double its returns and expand the scope of the economy beyond expectations.

“The private investors are only waiting for government to lead the way.

“Let government invest at least N10 billion into the industry and watch how it will reap double that investment within a short period.”

Nwadike advised government to obtain loans from the World Bank to support the industry because its multiplier effects were massive and far reaching.

Nwadike rejected suggestions that AMP members were involved in porn movies.

He said: “Our members are disciplined.

“They follow professional ethics.

“No film producer will do pornography.

“Those who do it are interlopers who are not our members.”

He explained that films were censored by Nigeria Video, Films and Censors Board and categorized for home viewing, and explained that such checks were enough to ward off interlopers.

Nwadike, who is in Makurdi to boost the activities of the Benue Nollywood week, which began on November 17, commended the state chapter of the association for spearheading the drive for professionalism.

He appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to take advantage of the opportunities in the industry to invest in it so as to expand the Benue economy.