`Will and Grace’ comedy series return to US TV

Television comedy, “Will and Grace’’, the show that brought gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, has returned to U.S. television with 10 new episodes.

Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of National Broadcasting Company (NBC) Entertainment made this known in a statement on Wednesday in US.

He said that Emmy-winning stars: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally would reprise their roles for the limited run that would be airred later in the fall of 2017 or early 2018.

Max Mutchnick, who created the show in 1998 with David Kohan, said they were “thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017.’’

The comedy series, about a gay lawyer living in New York with his straight best female friend, was one of the most popular shows on U.S. television during its eight-year run.

It was credited with fostering acceptance of gay people long before the U.S. Supreme Court made gay marriage a right nationwide in 2015.

Vice-President Joe Biden said in 2012 that he thought the show “probably did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has ever done so far.’’

NBC said the idea for reviving the show came after a cast reunion, where all the four actors were enthusiastic about the prospect.

