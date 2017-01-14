Ebuka unveiled as host of Big Brother Naija

Advertisement

As viewers gear up for the return of Big Brother Naija, MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for the reality TV show. The former housemate will make a re-appearance at the reality show’s revival but this time as the host.

This time around, it will be the role of the lawyer turned media personality, with his infectious laugh and charismatic persona, to usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.

“We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija. This was the platform that unearthed his potentials and propelled him to stardom,” said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“He has over the years grown to become a prominent face on the Nigerian pop culture and entertainment scene while also lending his voice to youth empowerment initiatives. We believe his cool and debonair personality combined with his healthy dose of wit will spice up the show. Our viewers are in for a great entertainment experience,” Ugbe said.

Speaking on the programme, Ugbe said the return of the show is one of the ways the company is enhancing the quality and variety of content available on its platforms, assuring that the show has been well developed, following the successes of past seasons of Big Brother Africa.

“Big Brother Africa was popular for its entertainment value and ability to showcase ordinary Africans from different walks of life. We decided to re-invent the reality show once again by bringing back the Nigerian version which we are confident will draw pan-African audiences for the same reasons that Big Brother Africa did,” Ugbe explained.

In the first edition of the show, 12 housemates vied for the coveted $100,000 prize money by performing various mental and physical tasks. At the end of a three-month stay in the house, Katung Aduwak emerged winner.

The show also produced other notable stars including Africa Magic’s Tinsel actor, Gideon Okeke, and TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who will host the new edition.

In just less than a decade, Ebuka has risen to become one of the most loved and admired personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Ebuka’s hosting gigs include Friend or Foe on NTA, the GLO Show, also on NTA, as well as Guinness’ Greatness TV. He is currently the host of Rubbin’ Minds, a youth-focused TV show on Channels television. While on EbonyLife TV on DStv channel 165, he is one of the co-hosts of The Spot, a show that combines a bit of reality TV with talk show and sitcom, and more recently, Men’s Corner, a talk show with an all-male ensemble, who strongly air their opinions on a range of topical issues.

Sponsored by PayPorte, Big Brother Naija reality show starts Sunday, 22 January at 7pm and will run for 11 weeks on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29.