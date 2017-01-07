Baldwin mocks Trump in Russian ‘Make America Great Again’ cap

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin has poked fun at Donald Trump by sporting his classic red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap – but in the Russian language.

The actor posted an image of himself wearing the hat on his Instagram account.

It comes amid a row between Moscow and Washington over whether Russia meddled in the presidential election to help Mr Trump beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump appears to have accepted that hacking took place, but has asserted it had no impact on the outcome of the election.

Questions have also been raised over his recent praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cabinet nominations of some people seen as friendly towards Russia.

It is not the first time Baldwin has mocked Mr Trump.

The Hollywood star’s unflattering impression of the billionaire businessman on Saturday Night Live has proved a big hit with critics of the US President-elect.

Advertisement

But the parody struck a sour note with the Republican, who has slammed the show on social media as “boring and unfunny”.

And Alec Baldwin is not the only star Mr Trump has criticised on Twitter.

In his latest online rant, he taunted his reality TV successor Arnold Schwarzenegger for getting lower ratings than he did in his last season as Celebrity Apprentice presenter.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed),” Mr Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“By comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” he added.

In a more diplomatic tone, Schwarzenegger responded a few hours later tweeting: “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”