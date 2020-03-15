<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Fan favourite, ‘Living in Bondage’ snagged the most awards at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Newsmen report that the Ramsey Nouah-directed film secured seven awards out of 11 nominations including Best Overall Movie, Best Movie West Africa, Best Director, Best Writer in a Movie among others.

The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday night.

The event, which was anchored by seasoned broadcasters Amina Abdi Rabar and Ik Osakioduwa, also saw ‘God Calling’ and ‘Ratnik’ follow closely with two wins.

For the acting categories, ‘Elevator Baby’ earned its stars the most awards as Toyin Abraham got the prize for Best Actress and Timini Egbuson got the Best Actor award presented to him by his sister, Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

Music legend, 2baba serenaded the crowd while Cobhams Asuquo performed an emotional musical tribute in honour of Nollywood fallen stars.

Newsmen reports that Frank Dallas, Patience Oseni, Kelvin Osang Abang, Samuel Alabi Yellow, Victor Olaiya and many other Nigerian entertainers were acknowledged in the performance.

The industry merit award went to seasoned TV and filmmaker, Peter Igho in celebration of his numerous contributions to the industry.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Makeup Category – Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling)

Best Costume Designer – Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik)

Best Picture Editor – Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby)

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series) – Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage)

Best Lighting and Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Cardoso (God Calling)





Best Cinematographer – John Demps (Living in Bondage)

Best Documentary – Beverly Naya (Skin)

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) – Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage)

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) – Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage)

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Swahili – Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira)

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Hausa – Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube)

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba – Yewande Famakin (Alubarika)

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo – Victor Iyke (Nne)

Best TV Series Drama/Comedy) – Anis Halloway (Truth)

Best Short Film or Online Video – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film – Promises (East Africa)

Best Movie Southern Africa – Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe)

Best Movie East Africa – Plan B (Sarah Hassan)

Best Movie West Africa – Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas)

Industry Merit Award – Peter Igho

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series – Gloria Sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series – Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect) Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) – Funke Akindele (Moms At War)

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) – Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash)

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby)

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby)

Best Dressed Male – Mike Edwards

Best Dressed female – Mercy Eke

Trailblazer Award – Swanky J.K.A

Best Director – Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage)

Overall Movie – Living in Bondage