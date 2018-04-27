Many Africans possess a deep love for football, and Andrew Esiebo, a visual storyteller, will use it as a metaphor in his latest solo exhibition.

Lagos-born Esiebo, in ‘Gold Diggers’, captures the game in its barest forms to address the deeper emotional issues of love and resilience, as well as the subtle environmental issues of urban planning.

The exhibition will showcase a series of images Esiebo took in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa over the course of 12 years.

‘Gold Diggers’ was originally conceived as an exploratory project while he undertook other assignments around Africa.

He witnessed the intense nature of the game being played under bridges, along narrow corridors in low-income neighbourhoods, inside water bodies, and even on dangerous construction sites.

Eseibo’s first solo exhibition in Lagos will see large-scale photographs printed on Hahnemuhle Museum Etching paper emphasise his observation of football as a democratic game, cutting across class and gender.

His works have been exhibited at the Sao Paulo Biennial in Brazil, Biennale Cuvee in Linz-Austria, Photo Quai biennials in Paris-France, Dakart Biennale-Senegal, Guangzhou Triennial in Beijing-China, among other venues.

He has also collaborated with respectable institutions such as UNICEF and WHO.