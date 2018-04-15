‘Osun the Goddess’, an epic Nollywood movie, will premiere on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, US.

Paul Trautman, the movie’s promoter, said the premiere would be the sole US showing of the ancient adventure of the heroic Osun goddess, until after the Nigerian premiere.

‘Osun the Goddess’ narrates the deeds of the legendary figure as she fights against rape abuse and violence on women.

The movie, which is in Yoruba with English subtitles, stands for female empowerment and the upliftment of women.

“Osun is the Yoruba deity who champions women and women’s issues in what has increasingly become a patriarchal society,” Trautman said.

“Osun the goddess is an allegory showing the power of Osun in the struggle against rape, abuse and violence against women. Osun stands for female empowerment and the upliftment of women.

“This film gives a unique glimpse into the proverb-filled traditional Yoruba culture which has had profound influence throughout the diaspora.”

The film features Murphy Afolabi, Fathia Balogun, Femi Branch, Ade Edetunde and Florence Trautman, among others.

“With a good story, stellar cast, superb acting and excellent cinematography, the film is comfortably at the top of its genre,” Trautman said.

The producer of the movie is Nigerian singer Floxxy Bee, also known as the ‘Queen of Hikosso’ Music. She also acted, composed and performed the soundtrack of the film.