Experts in the Arts, Culture and Tourism Industry, on Monday, charged government at all levels to invest in the sector to create wealth and reduce unemployment in the country.

Director, Black Passionate Art Gallery Ltd, Mr. Ugo Emmanuel Chidi, made the call during a three-day art exhibition programme in Benin-City tagged ‘Art and Wine exhibition.’

The event was put together to facilitate the improvement of Art exhibition both locally and internationally.

He said for the nation to grow, government must think of how to diversify its economy base by investing in the tourism sector, adding that the industry has the capacity to absorb millions of unemployed youths and thereby put an end to youths restiveness.

‎Ugo noted that the event which was to, among others, promote the works of arts of local artists, was also targeted at bridging the gap between art and the general public.

According to him, “Art and Wine is one of the concepts that will enable us to bridge the gap between art and the people by bringing those who naturally will not have interest in Art to see some good works of Art and feel the taste of some high quality wines”.

Ugo also said Art and Wine exhibition are avenue of expanding the frontiers of art product and creativity because art and wine are both products of creativity that it takes a lot of creativity and diligence to produce art and good quality wines.

“Wine mature with age same thing with art, now you can see the both have similarities.

“We are using this medium to break the barriers and expand the frontiers and on the other hand, we are using art and wine exhibition to launch and unveil bigger project called Face of Art coming up soon.

“Face of Art is a concept that will be seeing us creating and projecting Art in global platform for the promotion of Africa art particularly, Nigeria Art”, he said.

‎Another artist, Usman Alvin, who exhibited his works, said the programme would give them the opportunity to tell the world what they are made off and called on government to collaborate with them and direct interest in the work of Art.

Another participant at the exhibition, Eugene Omoruyi, a mixed media Artist in painting, also gave some insights about the exhibition.