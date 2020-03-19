<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The year 2020 edition of Elegba Festival, scheduled to hold between 24 and 30 March in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom of Lagos State, has been postponed indefinitely over the outbreak of COVID-19 virus which is currently spreading in the country.

Number of the confirmed cases in the country has hit eleven with one death of an American who came in to Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said he, along with his Council of Chiefs, decided to postpone the much awaited event in order to be on the same page with government at both state and federal levels in efforts towards curtailing the spread of the deadly virus.





“This postponement becomes necessary in order to reduce a large gathering of people as advised by the government and which the Elegba festival is synonymous, as thousands of visitors converge at the festival from within and outside of Lagos State; and in view of the new cases in Lagos, it is important that we support the government’s determination to curb the spread of the virus.

“While I share the disappointment of our friends and visitors who have made plans to attend the week-long festival, it is important we prioritise safety of lives over any other consideration”, the Oba said, adding that he would continue to educate people in his kingdom on the best practices necessary to stay safe and curtail the spread of the disease.