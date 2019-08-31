<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In preparation for the Best of Nollywood awards, organisers of the show are pulling out all the stops for an ‘all-embracing alumni party’. As a prelude to the awards proper, the BON alumni party will hold on Sunday, September 28, 2019.

The event, being put together to celebrate all the past winners of the awards in the last decade and also unveil the nominees for the 2019 edition, is the second in the line-up of activities for this year’s edition. The first event was the ‘Best of Nollywood Children’s Day Book Reading’ fiesta, which took place in Lagos.

The wives of Lagos and Oyo States’ governors, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Tamunominini Makinde, respectively alongside a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, are expected as special guests.

According to the principal organiser of the awards in its 10th anniversary, Seun Oloketuyi, “Tables and special corners for interested distinguished guests are available on request, and the party is strictly by invitation.”