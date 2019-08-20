<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Banks, government offices and other establishments in Osun were under not open for business on Tuesday, as workers observed public holiday declared by the state for the celebration of traditional religion or “Isese’’ Day.

Newsmen who visited banks, state and local government secretariats in Osogbo reports that all activities were suspended as no staff of the establishments was seen in the offices.

The only people one could see were the security officials that manned their duty posts.

Bank doors were shut, while offices at the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government secretariats, as well as the state secretariat, Abere, all in Osogbo, where also closed.

The day has been set aside for workers to stay at home to observe the holiday.

However, the Federal Government establishments were open for businesses, as the state holiday was not binding and not a national holiday.

Markets within the state and other private business equally carried out their business activities, as the holiday directive was hardly complied to or totally ignored.

A food stuff seller at Akindeko market in Osogbo, Mr Juliana Olorunfemi, said she was not even aware of the Isese Day let alone the public holiday announced to celebrate it.

“I am an entrepreneur, I am not a civil servant, so I am not privileged or entitled to any holiday except I just want to rest at home on such days or any other day that I so chose.

“Again I am not a traditionalist and I don’t practice their faith, so I don’t know that they even have holiday for their own celebration.

“It is only Muslim and Christian holidays I am aware of, and as you can see, the market is full and other market people are selling their goods, showing that majority, if not all of us, are not taking part in any Isese Day celebration,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the state government on Monday, announced Tuesday as a state holiday to commemorate the state annual traditional worshippers day known as the Isese Day.

Isese Day is set aside by the Osun Government for traditional worshipers to celebrate their deities with festivities; the day being the peak of all traditional religious activities and festivities.

The government in a statement by the Supervisor, Osun Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Dr Obawale Adebisi, appealed to the traditional worshipers to be peaceful and law abiding in their conduct during and after the festive period.