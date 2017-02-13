Grammys: Adele wins five awards, Beyonce one

Advertisement

The 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night handed out 84 awards to the music industry’s best and brightest.

British born singer Adele, was the lone star of the night as she scooped five awards, beating American Beyoncé for most of the prestigious titles at stake at the event in Los Angeles.

Adele Adkins scooped Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Hello, brushing aside Beyoncé’s Hold Up.

She also won Best Song of the Year with Hello, also shrugging off the challenge of Beyoncé’s Formation,a track from the album Lemonade.

She won Best Pop vocal album beating Justin Bieber among other contenders.

To crown the night her Album 25, the best selling album of 2016, won Album of the year, while Hello took the Record of the Year.

Expectations were that Beyoncé would give Adele a big fight for the title, having been nominated in nine categories but there was no contest as the Briton was the lone star of the Grammy night.

The only award that Beyoncé won in the night was for Best Video.

At the nomination stage, Beyoncé emerged top with nine nominations for the event, emerging the most nominated woman in the history of the Grammys, with a total of 62 nominations to date. But Sunday night was not a great night for the Lemonade star who will soon be mother of twins.

Nigerian Wizkid, who was named along with Drake for the album View, to contest for Album of the Year, failed to win as the category was won by Adele’s album 25. Farida Demola Seriki who was also nominated in Dance Category did also not make it.

Other Winners at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center in Los Angeles are as follows:

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello” — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album: “25” — Adele

Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album: “Skin” — Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia” — Megadeth

Best Rock Song: “Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance: “No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song: “Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Country Album: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson.

Best New Age Album: “White Sun II” — White Sun.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist.

Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter.

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Country for Old Men” — John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: “Tribute to Irakere: Live In Marciac” — Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: “Losing My Religion” – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Love Remains” – Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Hymns” — Joey + Rory

Best Latin Pop Album: “Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: “iLevitable” – iLe

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): “Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album: “Donde Están?” — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best American Roots Performance: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song: “Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album: “This Is Where I Live” — William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album: “Coming Home” — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album: “Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: “Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album: “E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album: “Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley

Best World Music Album: “Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children’s Album: “Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

Best Comedy Album: “Talking for Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album: “The Color Purple”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Miles Ahead” (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: “Trolls”

Best Instrumental Composition: “Spoken at Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or ACappella: “You And I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier).

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package: “Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Best Album Notes: “Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Best Historical Album: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12” (Collector’s Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Best Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording: “Tearing Me Up” (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Surround Sound Album: “Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: “Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Best Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording: “Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1” — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: TIE: “Schumann & Berg” — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist;

and “Shakespeare Songs” — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

Best Classical Compendium: “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video: “Formation” — Beyoncé

Best Music Film: “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers.

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Track from Trolls – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers

Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast).