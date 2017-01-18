Advertisement

Metallica, John Legend to perform at Grammys

Metallica, John Legend to perform at Grammys
This file photo taken on September 24, 2016 shows Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica performing at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to end extreme poverty by 2030 at Central Park in New York. Chart-topping singer John Legend and metal legends Metallica will be among the performers at this year's Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced on January 18, 2017.The music industry's signature gala takes place in Los Angeles on February 12, with Beyonce leading nominations. Metallica, one of the most influential groups in heavy metal, in November released its first album in eight years which, like Legend's latest, came out too late for Grammy eligibility.AFP/Angela Weiss
Advertisement

Chart-topping singer John Legend and metal legends Metallica will be among the performers at this year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

The music industry’s signature gala takes place in Los Angeles on February 12, with Beyonce leading nominations.

Legend, who is best known for his ballad “All of Me,” is a favorite of the Grammys. The 38-year-old has won 10 awards and has performed each year since 2014.

Metallica, one of the most influential groups in heavy metal, in November released its first album in eight years which, like Legend’s latest, came out too late for Grammy eligibility.

Advertisement

The Recording Academy, which plans to announce further performers later, will also give the ceremony a country music flavor with two of the genre’s top stars to play — Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The Grammys determine winners by polling music professionals rather than looking at sales charts, but network CBS also seeks a wide television audience for its broadcast.

The host of this year’s ceremony will be British comedian James Corden, who has amassed a fan base for his late-night CBS show in part through his running “Carpool Karaoke” segment with famous singers.

Corden replaces rapper LL Cool J who led the show for five straight years.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.