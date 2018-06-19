Shanta Roy, a top Indian artiste is holding an exhibition to showcase tourist sites in the FCT that will promote Yoga in the country.

Yoga is a group of physical, mental, and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India.

There is a broad variety of yoga schools, practices, and goals in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

The artwork includes the popular Aso Rock near the presidential villa and the City Gate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exhibition took place at the Indian High Commission in Abuja to mark the International Day of Yoga (IYD).

Roy told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was motivated by the beautiful sites in the FCT.

Roy added that the Aso Rock and City Gate captivated her attention thus made her to capture it in her works for exhibition.

“The exhibition is to celebrate IYD; we normally display Yoga pictures, but here in Abuja, there are no pictures so I visited these places and decided to display these photographs.

“I wanted to showcase Yoga in Nigeria and so I decided to use the Aso Rock and City Gate; People have seen these pictures on our folders and face book and recognised them.

“These tourist sites are popular and I believe using model doing Yoga with the site at the background would encourage people to practice Yoga,’’ Roy said.

According to her, human and society needs spiritual feelings, ability and peace to achieve success.

“We believe that after doing Yoga, we will be able to do positive things so that is why we are promoting it with this exhibition because we need world peace.

“The Exhibition is open to all for this week,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the UN General Assembly in 2014 declared June 21 as International Day for Yoga.

Over 175 countries including Nigeria have joined this initiative rooted by the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi.