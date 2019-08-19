<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 2019 Hugo Awards were held on August 18th at the Dublin World Science Fiction Convention (also known as Worldcon) to honor the best science fiction and fantasy works from the last year.

As has been the welcome trend for the past few years, women once again almost completely swept the Hugos. Mary Robinette Kowal’s The Calculating Stars (the first in her Lady Astronaut series) won Best Novel; Artificial Condition by Martha Wells took home Best Novella; If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try Again by Zen Cho won Best Novelette; and A Witch’s Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasiesby Alix E. Harrow won Best Short Story. Best Series went to Becky Chambers’ Wayfarers books.

Also notable was the win for Best Related Work by popular fan fiction site Archive of Our Own, which has broken ground for providing a space for fans to share and read fanfic online. While it wasn’t the first fan fiction community on the internet, it did provide a safe place for authors to write without the limitations that other platforms like LiveJournal or FanFiction.net had put into place, particularly for more adult stories.

Here’s the complete list of nominees; the winners are highlighted in bold.

Best Novel

The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal

Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers

Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee

Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente

Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik

Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse

Best Novella

Artificial Condition by Martha Wells

Beneath the Sugar Sky by Seanan McGuire

Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor

The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark

Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson

The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard

Best Novelette

If at First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try Again by Zen Cho, Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog

The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections by Tina Connolly, Tor.com

Nine Last Days on Planet Earthby Daryl Gregory, Tor.com

The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander, Tor.com

The Thing About Ghost Stories by Naomi Kritzer, Uncanny Magazine

When We Were Starless by Simone Heller, Clarkesworld Magazine

Best Short Story

The Court Magician by Sarah Pinsker, Lightspeed Magazine

The Rose MacGregor Drinking and Admiration Society by T. Kingfisher, Uncanny Magazine

The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washingtonby P. Djèlí Clark, Fireside Magazine

STETby Sarah Gailey, Fireside Magazine

The Tale of the Three Beautiful Raptor Sisters, and the Prince Who Was Made of Meatby Brooke Bolander, Uncanny Magazine

A Witch’s Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasiesby Alix E. Harrow, Apex Magazine

Best Series

The Centenal Cycle by Malka Older

The Laundry Files by Charles Stross

Machineries of Empire by Yoon Ha Lee

The October Daye Series by Seanan McGuire

The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard

Wayfarers by Becky Chambers

Best Related Work

Archive of Our Own, a project of the Organization for Transformative Works

Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction, by Alec Nevala-Lee

The Hobbit Duology (a documentary in three parts), written and edited by Lindsay Ellis and Angelina Meehan

An Informal History of the Hugos: A Personal Look Back at the Hugo Awards 1953-2000, by Jo Walton

The Mexicanx Initiative Experience at Worldcon 76 by Julia Rios, Libia Brenda, Pablo Defendini, and John Picnic

Ursula K. Le Guin: Conversations on Writing by Ursula K. Le Guin with David Naimon

Best Graphic Story

Abbott, written by Saladin Ahmed, art by Sami Kivelä, colors by Jason Wordie, letters by Jim Campbell

Black Panther: Long Live the King, written by Nnedi Okorafor and Aaron Covington, art by André Lima Araújo, Mario Del Pennino, and Tana Ford

Monstress, Volume 3: Haven, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image Comics)

On a Sunbeam, by Tillie Walden

Paper Girls, Volume 4, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Cliff Chiang, colors by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher

Saga, Volume 9, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples

Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form

Annihilation, directed and written for the screen by Alex Garland, based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer

Avengers: Infinity War, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Black Panther, written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler

A Quiet Place, screenplay by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, and Bryan Woods, directed by John Krasinski

Sorry to Bother You, written and directed by Boots Riley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form

The Expanse: “Abaddon’s Gate,” written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Simon Cellan Jones

Doctor Who: “Demons of the Punjab,” written by Vinay Patel, directed by Jamie Childs

Dirty Computer, written by Janelle Monáe, directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning

The Good Place: “Janet(s),” written by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, directed by Morgan Sackett

The Good Place: “Jeremy Bearimy,” written by Megan Amram, directed by Trent O’Donnell

Doctor Who: “Rosa,” written by Malorie Blackman and Chris Chibnall, directed by Mark Tonderai

Best Editor – Short Form

Neil Clarke

Gardner Dozois

Lee Harris

Julia Rios

Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas

E. Catherine Tobler

Best Editor – Long Form

Sheila E. Gilbert

Anne Lesley Groell

Beth Meacham

Diana Pho

Gillian Redfearn

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

Galen Dara

Jaime Jones

Victo Ngai

John Picacio

Yuko Shimizu

Charles Vess

Best Semiprozine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor-in-chief and publisher Scott H. Andrews

Fireside Magazine, edited by Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson-Henry, social coordinator Meg Frank, special features editor Tanya DePass, founding editor Brian White, publisher and art director Pablo Defendini

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editors Troy L. Wiggins and DaVaun Sanders, editors L.D. Lewis, Brandon O’Brien, Kaleb Russell, Danny Lore, and Brent Lambert

Shimmer, publisher Beth Wodzinski, senior editor E. Catherine Tobler

Strange Horizons, edited by Jane Crowley, Kate Dollarhyde, Vanessa Rose Phin, Vajra Chandrasekera, Romie Stott, Maureen Kincaid Speller, and the Strange Horizons Staff

Uncanny Magazine, publishers / editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, managing editor Michi Trota, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky, Disabled People Destroy Science Fiction Special Issue editors-in-chief Elsa Sjunneson-Henry and Dominik Parisien

Best Fanzine

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus

Journey Planet, edited by Team Journey Planet

Lady Business, editors Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay & Susan

Nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G

Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur

Rocket Stack Rank, editors Greg Hullender and Eric Wong

Best Fancast

Be the Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, and Jennifer Mace

The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe

Fangirl Happy Hour, hosted by Ana Grilo and Renay Williams

Galactic Suburbia, hosted by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce, and Tansy Rayner Roberts, produced by Andrew Finch

Our Opinions Are Correct, hosted by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

The Skiffy and Fanty Show, produced by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke, hosted by the Skiffy and Fanty Crew

Best Fan Writer

Foz Meadows

James Davis Nicoll

Charles Payseur

Elsa Sjunneson-Henry

Alasdair Stuart

Bogi Takács

Best Fan Artist

Sara Felix

Grace P. Fong

Meg Frank

Ariela Housman

Likhain (Mia Sereno)

Spring Schoenhuth

Best Art Book

The Books of Earthsea: The Complete Illustrated Edition, illustrated by Charles Vess, written by Ursula K. Le Guin

Daydreamer’s Journey: The Art of Julie Dillon by Julie Dillon

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer

Spectrum 25: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art, editor John Fleskes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth, editor Catherine McIlwaine