Vivian Zadok, the Coordinator and Founder of Nigeria Fashion Rebirth, says the platform will create jobs for Nigeria’s young population and position the country on the global fashion map.

Zadok spoke on Friday in Lagos while announcing the platform’s partnership with the World Fashion Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event will hold on Sept.15 in Abuja.

According to her, it will put Nigeria on a global fashion map and make the country a favorable destination and attract international investment.

She said that the platform was committed to empowering Nigerian fashion designers and ensuring that they reached the echelon of their profession.

Zadok said in a statement that the Fashion Rebirth was a movement which sought to change the public perception of Nigerian fashion designers.

She said that the platform would also serve as a spring board for designers.

The coordinator said that the maiden edition which took place in 2017, established professionals in the fashion industry who shared their growth stories.

This, she added, was to inspire and mentor the emerging designers.

Zadok said: “The partnership with the internationally acclaimed World Fashion Week is expected to provide opportunity and further exposure for the Fashion Rebirth movement.

“WFW provides a forum for worldwide exposure and recognition, with a major role in contributing to the harmonious growth and development of the global fashion industry.

“As part of the partnership, Vivian Zadok will serve as a representative of WFW in Nigeria.

“WFW has also graciously offered sponsorship to the best fashion designer participating at the annual Fashion Rebirth event for full participation and exhibition at WFW France 2019 event in Paris.”

The fashion show is with 10 outfits, valued at 14,000 Euros, as well as selecting the best male and female model from Fashion Rebirth, to participate in the final WFW France 2019 Casting in Paris”.