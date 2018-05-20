Shanta Roy, an Indian artist, says Nigerian artists possess great talents and potentials to play at the global stage.

Roy made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

The highly rated Indian artist with masters degree in Fine Art, said Nigerian artists were great in the art, expressing her amazement at their level of inputs in her art work.

She said: “I like art works by Nigerian artists; though some do more of observing people, things and draw, however, they have great talents and potentials.

“They can learn a little bit of artistry or study more online and work on monumental images and not pictures alone.

“This will make them improve and become better; however, I respect their talents and potentials.”

She noted that history showed that Nigeria and India had similar artistic characteristics, stressing that the two are originally into more of sculpture unlike Europeans who are more into painting.

On her latest master piece at the Indian High Commission, titled: “Meeting India in Abuja,” Roy said the mural mosaic work requested by the commission took her about two months to complete.

She said: “Some of the Nigerian artists that assisted me on the work, which has 120 square meter area, were so helpful and nice; they are fast learners with great potentials.

“The work seeks to bring a piece of India to Nigeria when we celebrated India at 70.

“About 500,000 pieces of tiles were used to create the image.

“It depicts India’s unity in diversity and its unique combination of cultures, religions, languages and development, which is similar to that of Nigeria.”