



The Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) has reiterated its commitment to the rebuilding of the country to engender the change necessary for the betterment of the people and society.

The President of SONTA, Prof. Alex Asigbo, said this in a statement on Saturday to commemorate the 2021 World Theatre Day with the theme, ‘Theatre and Media Praxis in Pandemic Era.’

He also expressed the association’s willingness to collaborate with other well-meaning organisations and individuals to rebrand the nation.

Asigbo noted that although this year’s celebration was low-keyed in many quarters, it was remarkable in several ways as the world was coming to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “By this time last year, the future of the world looked bleak even as everywhere was perfumed with the fear of survival from the pandemic. This is why this year’s World Theatre Day celebration remains especially significant as it signposts the resilient spirit of the Theatre and Theatre’s commitment to building a sustainable community of man.





“We thank God Almighty for the grace that led us all to this day – the 27th day of March. It is a day very dear to our Theatre profession. Since its inception, SONTA has continued in her pivotal role of producing manpower for Theatre practice for both the live stage and the various media.

“We at SONTA are resolved to continue in this direction. We restate our willingness to partner with well-meaning groups and individuals in the task of rebuilding and rebranding our nation using the tools of our trade.”

Asigbo called on Nigerians to support the government of the day and preach the gospel of peace to “our troubled nation.”

The SONTA president also enjoined all stakeholders to join hands with the group in guiding humanity towards evolving a better community of man by exploiting the potential of Theatre for peace building, diplomacy and egalitarianism.