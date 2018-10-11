



Nigeria’s Temi Soyinka has emerged winner of the 5th annual ceremony of the prestigious Miss Nigeria UK cultural beauty pageant.

Mr and Miss Nigeria UK is organised annually to expose the cultural values of Nigeria in the diaspora.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation was made on the Bellanaijaonline Instagram handle on Thursday.

The event is not celebrated just for entertainment but also to inculcate Nigerian cultures on Nigerians born and brought up in the UK.

NAN reports that 14 finalist from around UK competed for the coveted position of the Queen for the 2018/2019 session.

This year’s grand finale was held in St Mary’s Venue Marylebone, London.

Soyinka would work with many organisations that supports and enrichs the Nigerian culture as well as work with organisations in Nigeria.

The Royal Air Maroc has also provided prize flight tickets for the queen.

Similarly, Adedoyin George and Olamide Oni emerged the 1st and 2nd runners-up.

NAN reports that Soyinka, a graduate of Architecture, is working on a project that would get young people internship and work experience in different fields of endeavours.

Soyinka has also created her own make-up line which would be released soon.