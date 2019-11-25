Taylor Swift accepts the award for 2019 AMA artist of the year after her performance at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello-Invision-AP

American singer-song writer Taylor Swift has won the Artist of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

She also won four other awards, in addition to the honorary Artist of the Decade Award — totaling six awards in one fell swoop.

With 23 awards in the kitty prior, her one-night win of six awards gave her an all-time high of 29 AMAs, organisers said.

This shattered the late Michael Jackson’s 24 awards.

Taylor achieved this feat within 15 years of active professionalism, having been active since 2004.

Thanking her fans and supporters, 29-year-old Swift said, “All that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years.”

See the full list of nominees and subsequent winners:

Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” – WINNER

Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid – WINNER
Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” – WINNER

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me” – WINNER
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” – WINNER

Favorite Song – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – WINNER
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit” – WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk” – WINNER
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
For King & Country
MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello – WINNER
The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack
“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen – WINNER
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories