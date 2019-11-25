American singer-song writer Taylor Swift has won the Artist of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
She also won four other awards, in addition to the honorary Artist of the Decade Award — totaling six awards in one fell swoop.
With 23 awards in the kitty prior, her one-night win of six awards gave her an all-time high of 29 AMAs, organisers said.
This shattered the late Michael Jackson’s 24 awards.
Taylor achieved this feat within 15 years of active professionalism, having been active since 2004.
Thanking her fans and supporters, 29-year-old Swift said, “All that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years.”
See the full list of nominees and subsequent winners:
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Tour of the Year
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” – WINNER
Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid – WINNER
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” – WINNER
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me” – WINNER
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” – WINNER
Favorite Song – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – WINNER
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars – WINNER
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit” – WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk” – WINNER
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello – WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen – WINNER
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”