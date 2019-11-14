The audition for male and female models that will participate in the much anticipated Style by Zenith 2.0 fashion shows

The audition for male and female models that will participate in the much anticipated Style by Zenith 2.0 fashion shows is scheduled to hold as follows:

Date: 15th of November, 2019

Time: 9am prompt

Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Find out more details in the accompanying fliers.

The audition for male and female models that will participate in the much anticipated Style by Zenith 2.0 fashion shows

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories