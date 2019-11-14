The audition for male and female models that will participate in the much anticipated Style by Zenith 2.0 fashion shows is scheduled to hold as follows:
Date: 15th of November, 2019
Time: 9am prompt
Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.
Find out more details in the accompanying fliers.
