<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Ikechi Uko, Organiser of AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market, on Saturday said no fewer than 25 countries would grace the 2019 edition of the event slated to hold in Lagos from Sept. 22 to Sept.24

Uko disclosed this while speaking in Lagos.

”AKWAABA events have been successful over the years and have attracted exhibitors from over 25 countries who are still going to grace this year’s edition.

”Some of the countries are Ghana, Togo, Benin, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Namibia, Botswana, Tunisia, Nigeria, AU CIDO, the Caribbean Tourism Organisation and more.

”AKWAABA brings travelers, airlines, hotels, restaurants, tour operators, travel agents, state tourism boards, foreign trade and other tourism sectors together for networking and business purposes.

”This has in turn improved the economy of the host country, Nigeria over the years and further united Africans,” he said.

Uko said 2019 AKWAABA, the 15th edition would feature the first African Tourism Diaspora Conference.

The 15th edition, he also disclosed would be part of the commemoration of 400 years, after the first slave ship was docked in America with slaves from Africa in 1619.

He said this was a celebration of 400 years freedom from slavery.

“The Africa Diaspora Tourism Conference presents a platform to discuss, initiate, dialogue and celebrate a new relationship.

“During the conference, there would be discussions on how to engage Nigerians in the diaspora and get more of them to visit Nigeria and West Africa,” he said.

Uko said the event would also feature 100 Global Tourism Personality Awards when leaders, industry practitioners and government officials who had promoted tourism and improved travels using unique platforms and new information would be recognised.

He said this had been done for 18 years now.

According to him, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has been presented with the award, as the first Africa Travel 100 Global Personality.

He said the monarch would be the special guest of honor for the African Diaspora Tourism Conference during the event.

He said other programmes outlined for the event were: Aviation conference, Youth tourism conference, Caribbean tourism organisation, Jollof rice war which was meant to promote culinary tourism and more programmes.

The 3-day event would hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.