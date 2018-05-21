Ed Sheeran was crowned top artiste while Bruno Mars took home the R&B gong at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2018 edition had performances from John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

Janet Jackson, the recipient of the icon award, sang a mash-up of her hit songs on her first TV performance in nine years.

Prior to the announcement of the winners, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with 15 nods, while Post Malone was up for 13 nominations and Imagine Dragons had 11.

Check out the full list of winners.

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran (Winner)

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid (Winner)

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello (Winner)

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran (Winner)

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons (Winner)

Migos

U2

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars (Winner)

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Bruno Mars (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA (Winner)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B (Winner)

Nicki Minaj

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton (Winner)

Top Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton (Winner)

Top Country Female Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris (Winner)

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Florida Georgia Line (Winner)

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band