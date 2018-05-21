Ed Sheeran was crowned top artiste while Bruno Mars took home the R&B gong at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.
Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2018 edition had performances from John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.
Janet Jackson, the recipient of the icon award, sang a mash-up of her hit songs on her first TV performance in nine years.
Prior to the announcement of the winners, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with 15 nods, while Post Malone was up for 13 nominations and Imagine Dragons had 11.
Check out the full list of winners.
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran (Winner)
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid (Winner)
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello (Winner)
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran (Winner)
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons (Winner)
Migos
U2
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars (Winner)
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Bruno Mars (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA (Winner)
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B (Winner)
Nicki Minaj
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton (Winner)
Top Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton (Winner)
Top Country Female Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris (Winner)
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Florida Georgia Line (Winner)
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band