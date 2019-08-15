<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At the weekend, award-winning stand-up comedian, Seyi Aletile Lawrence, a.k.a Seyilaw, held his annual comedy show tagged, ‘Seyilaw Fast and Funny: Blacker than Ever Edition’, a show which had in attendance celebrities from all walks of life.

Alex Ekubo, Ufuoma McDermott, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Ireti Osayemi, Chioma Chukwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timi and Busola Dakolo, Tony Tetuila, Paul Play Dairo, Zlatan Ibile, ex-BBNaija star Debby Rise, Yaw Onu, Julius Agwu, Princewill, Whalemouth, among many others, graced the star studded comic show.

The highest point of the show was when the man of the moment, Seyilaw, thrilled the audience with a one-hour performance where he discussed issues affecting the country and how Nigerians are being treated abroad (racism). He did not end there but further made use of his parents to crack jokes on stage.

The show came to a close around 2-am after the talented comedian Seyi Law expressed profound gratitude to everyone who took out time to be at his show, those that sponsored and supported him. It was wrapped up with a breathtaking performance by Paul Play Dairo and Zlatan Ibile.