The 2018 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) which took place in Kigali, Rwanda.
Find below the full list of winners:
Best Short Film – Tikitat Soulima (Morocco)
Best Animation – Belly Flop (South Africa)
Best Documentary – Uncertain Future (Burundi)
Best Film in an African Language – Five Fingers For Marseilles (South Africa)
Best Film by an African Living Abroad – Alexandra (Nigeria/USA)
Best Diaspora Short Film – Torments of Love (Guadeloupe)
Best Diaspora Documentary – Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados)
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature – Angelica (Puerto Rico)
Achievement in Production Design – Five Fingers For Marseilles
Achievement in Costume Design – Isoken
Achievement in Visual Effect – Lucky Specials
Achievement in Sound – Hotel Called Memory
Achievement in Cinematography – Five Fingers For Marseilles
Achievement in Editing – Hotel Called Memory
Best Young/Promising Actor – Amine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Best Comedy – Banana Island Ghost
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Gideon Okeke (Cross Roads)
Best Actress in Supporting Role – Joke Silva (Potato Potahto)
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Richard Mofe Damijo (Cross Roads)
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Isoken)
Best First Feature Film by a Director – Michael Matthews (Five Fingers For Marseille)
Best Director – Frank Rajah Arase (In My Country)
Best Film – Five Fingers For Marseilles