The 2018 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) which took place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Find below the full list of winners:

Best Short Film – Tikitat Soulima (Morocco)

Best Animation – Belly Flop (South Africa)

Best Documentary – Uncertain Future (Burundi)

Best Film in an African Language – Five Fingers For Marseilles (South Africa)

Best Film by an African Living Abroad – ‪Alexandra (Nigeria/USA‬)

Best Diaspora Short Film – Torments of Love (Guadeloupe)‬

Best Diaspora Documentary – ‪Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados)‬

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature – Angelica (Puerto Rico)‬

Achievement in Production Design – Five Fingers For Marseille‬s

Achievement in Costume Design – Isoken

Achievement in Visual Effect – ‪ Lucky Specials‬

Achievement in Sound – Hotel Called Memory

Achievement in Cinematography – ‪Five Fingers For Marseille‬s

Achievement in Editing – Hotel Called Memory

Best Young/Promising Actor – ‪Amine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)‬

Best Comedy – ‪Banana Island Ghost

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – ‪Gideon Okeke (Cross Roads‬)

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Joke Silva (Potato Potahto)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – ‪Richard Mofe Damijo (Cross Roads‬)

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Isoken)

Best First Feature Film by a Director – ‪Michael Matthews (Five Fingers For Marseille)

Best Director – ‪Frank Rajah Arase (In My Country)

Best Film – Five Fingers For Marseilles